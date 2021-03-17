New Amsterdam season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Max’s big Luna decision







Next week’s New Amsterdam season 3 episode 4 carries with it the title of “This Is All I Need” and to the surprise of no one, there are big decisions that need to be made. Oh, and of course Dr. Max Goodwin is the one who needs to make them.

Below, we've got the New Amsterdam season 3 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight all about what you can expect to see coming up:

03/23/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max journeys to Connecticut to bring Luna back to New York, but second-guesses his instincts when he sees her with her grandparents. Bloom takes action to ensure her staff feel safe at work while Reynolds takes a backseat in the cardiac unit. Sharpe struggles to lean on Dr. Cassian Shin (Daniel Dae Kim) while dealing with a family emergency. TV-14

The big story to us is obviously the one around Luna, and he could be facing some of the same questions that he was tonight — trying to figure out what it actually means to be safe in a time like this. We know that he’s doing what he can to make New Amsterdam a stable and safe environment, but he’s still medical director of a public hospital in one of the most trying times in our country’s history. There are a lot of struggles that can happen at just about every moment, and it’s possible that Luna’s grandparents can offer up a greater sense of stability right now.

One other thing that will be interesting to see moving forward in what happens with Sharpe and Cassian, especially since there are so many people rooting for Sharpe to end up with Max instead. While there’s no guarantee the two will get together, is it possible that seeing her in a different relationship could open Max’s eyes? It may at least cause him to explore some things that, for one reason or another, he hasn’t so far.

