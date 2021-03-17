The Blacklist season 8 episode 11: Could Megan Boone return in ‘Rakitin’?







Today, NBC revealed some of the first details on The Blacklist season 8 episode 11, which could be notable because of its title.

After all, “Rakitin” is named after the elusive hacker we’ve seen here and there throughout this season. We know that he’s been a valuable part of what’s going on with Reddington and the “Man from the East,” mostly because of his U.S. government ties and the information he’s been able to possess. We also know that he tried to “fake” his death recently, but Reddington was convinced almost immediately that he did a terrible job with it.

So what will be coming up that makes him so valuable here? For more details, check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 synopsis:

04/02/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions. TV-14

What’s next for Liz?

It is notable that the character is not mentioned in this synopsis, and that does make us a little hesitant that Boone will be appearing here. If this story is more about Rakitin, Reddington, and Cooper, the show may have enough going on as it is. Yet, we know that Megan will be back before too long; her recent social-media post suggests such.

At this point, we’re going to be building towards some big stuff regardless of if Liz is present or not: There’s a battle brewing between her and Reddington, and in all honestly, it can only be put off for so long.

Do you think that Megan Boone could be returning on The Blacklist season 8 episode 11?

