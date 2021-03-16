Is Prodigal Son new tonight? More on the season 2 future







Is Prodigal Son new tonight on Fox? If you do find yourself asking that question, it makes a heck of a lot of sense. Why is that? There are a few different reasons, starting with the fact that we’ve already had a short hiatus — meanwhile, there is still so much story to tell. Alan Cumming and Catherine Zeta-Jones have really only just begun to have an impact on this story.

Unfortunately, we’re still in a position where we’re stuck waiting for a little while — there is no new Prodigal Son coming up tonight; not only that, but The Resident is also off the air. We’re now on hold until we get around to April 13, which is when both shows officially come back with more episodes. There will be a lot to dive into as we inch closer, including a synopsis for what the immediate future looks like.

In writing this article from a distance, the biggest question that we have is fairly obvious: What’s going to happen with Ainsley? Now that you’ve got Cumming’s character digging into the death of Endicott, it’s hard to imagine that he’s going to let that go easily. You’ll see some of the ripple effect of his choices moving forward, and eventually, Ainsley could be in a position where she starts running out of options. What the writers have done a good job at with this story is playing up the consequences of her actions and not just letting the character off the hook. Plus, we’ve gotten a few reminders here and there of her inner darkness.

As for what else is coming, but prepared to see a lot more of Martin with Zeta-Jones’ Vivian. What happens between the two of them remains to be seen, other than saying that there are some reasons to have legitimate concern over it at the moment.

