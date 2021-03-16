Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Season 4 episode 9 hopes







Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we have quite a bit to talk about in terms of the show’s long-term future.

So where do we begin? Let’s start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode coming on the show tonight. We’re in the midst of what is a long-term hiatus now, one that will not be over until we get around to Tuesday, April 13.

As for what’s coming when the show does return, a lot of it has to begin with the situation surrounding Dr. Mina Okafor. Is she going to be losing her job? One of the things that we know at the moment is that Barrett Cain was determined to get revenge on her, but also didn’t seemingly understand how big the ripple effect would be. He’s started the engine of a train that is going further and further out of control and at this point, it’s hard to know where it’s going to slow down or how bad the end disaster is going to be.

Meanwhile, Devon is going to be dealing with some major surprises in regards to his past, and is Dr. Bell going to get himself in a lot of trouble? Because we are still a good ways out from the next new episode airing, there is no synopsis out there with additional details as of yet. With that being said, though, we can go ahead and share the promo below — it gives you the sense of the drama and the high stakes. Even though some storylines from the start of the season have been firmly tied up now, it’s clear that some other big ones are lurking right around the corner.

