Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Prepare for season 5 episode 10







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? We know that it’s been a tough hiatus over the course of the past couple of weeks, and there’s a real eagerness to get some new episodes back on the air.

Luckily, we actually come bearing some good news this afternoon! There is a new episode of This Is Us set to arrive on the network in just a matter of hours. Don’t be shocked when we say that this one is going to end up being emotional.

Want to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us in video form? Then be sure to watch our latest review at the bottom of this article! We’ll be back tonight with a full discussion on season 5 episode 10 — subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss it.

So what’s going to be happening within tonight’s episode? The title is “I’ve Got This,” and the synopsis below offers more insight on what lies ahead:

03/16/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth navigates qualms with her mother. Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner. TV-14

We would think that the title could be a reference to all of the Big Three — think of it like this. Both Kevin and Kate both are probably eager to show that they are more than capable of being good parents. Meanwhile, Beth wants to probably show that she can handle having her mother around. We imagine that all of them will encounter some struggles, but let’s cross our fingers and hope that This Is Us finds a way to keep the uplifting tone going that it’s had for most of the past few episodes. The show’s given us plenty of reason to smile at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to This Is Us season 5 episode 10?

Are you glad that the show is back on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, remember to keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







