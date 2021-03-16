New Amsterdam season 3 episode 3 video: Will Max Goodwin lie?







New Amsterdam season 3 episode 3 is poised to arrive on NBC tonight, and we’re going to find Max Goodwin in yet another tough spot. What is at the center of this bind? Think in terms of the intersection of business and medicine. We’ve seen Max in situations like this before, but it’s fair to say this one is a little different.

What’s at the center of his crisis this go-around? Fundamentally, it has a lot to do with Max being told to mislead the public about how safe the hospital is. Since the start of the global health crisis, it’s understandable that foot traffic has slowed. There’s no real interest in having a surgery or anything else done at a time when fears are rampant that people could get sick. This is why there’s a real push to get Max in front of a video camera and work a little bit of his charm.

Will this actually work, though? If he lies, there’s a chance that it actually could. The big question here is whether or not he actually would. While the promo shows him recording some sort of video, we don’t hear what he actually says.

As someone who’s watched Ryan Eggold’s character now for the better part of two and a half years, we have a hard time thinking that he is going to tell complete falsehoods to everyone watching. We could see him taking the public through the measures that he and the hospital staff are taking to keep everyone safe, but also not guaranteeing anything along the way. Like any other hospital out there right now, we’re sure that the staff is doing their best — they’re just also overwhelmed and there’s no guarantee that it’s going to be slowing down in the near future.

