Killing Eve season 4 to be final season; Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer react







We’ve been excited for a long time now to get news on Killing Eve season 4 — but this is not the sort of news we were hoping for.

Today, it was officially announced that the upcoming season of the BBC America/AMC show is going to be the final one. It’s certainly a shocking announcement, given the show’s overall popularity as well as the critical acclaim that constantly surrounds it. Yet, from the start Killing Eve has operated under a less-is-more approach, doing short seasons and making sure that they don’t overstay their welcome. They’ve done this before on a micro level and now, they are expanding this idea outward.

The fourth season will start filming later this year; it’s far too early to know when it is going to premiere. What we can offer you now are a few select statements from Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer waxing poetic on their time working together.

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon. I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.”

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!”

TVLine notes that there are discussions already about a spin-off set within the same universe, though it does not feel as though anything is confirmed there as of yet.

What do you think about Killing Eve season 4 being the final one?

