The Bachelor finale: Michelle Young, Rachael Kirkconnell, & the final rose







Tonight’s The Bachelor finale was emotional and intense — but did Rachael Kirkconnell or Michelle Young get Matt’s final rose? That was the big question from the very start.

Before we even got to the final rose ceremony, though, it was clear that this was not going to be your typical finale. After a deep conversation with his mother, Matt realized that he may not be ready for an engagement, or at least as much as he once thought. It was like his entire perception of the show was flipped upside-down.

Things for the final dates went awry almost immediately. Matt admitted that he was distracted the majority of the time he was with Michelle. It was almost sad because of how much she was clearly in love with him. After all, she made the two of them jerseys! This was so sweet and so thoughtful, and it was almost shattering hearing Matt break up with her almost after the fact. She believed with all of her soul that the two would end up together.

