Supergirl season 6 spoilers: Cat Grant flashbacks coming!







We’ve been wondering for a good while how Cat Grant would factor into Supergirl season 6. Given that she is an iconic character, it made sense that producers would want to pay tribute to her. With that being said, we’ve long doubted that Calista Flockhart would come back, especially in a climate that requires you to have to jump through so many quarantine hoops.

Today, Entertainment Weekly reported (surprisingly) that we are going to see Cat … just not in the way that you would expect. Eliza Helm is going to appear in two episodes — “Prom Night” (episode 5) and “Prom Again” (episode 6) — where she will be a young version of Cat. This could be an origin story of sorts, as we see more of her early career in journalism and how she laid the foundation for eventually creating her CatCo media empire.

Is all of this exciting? Absolutely, though we are still curious how it ties into the larger story of the season. We don’t just think that we’re getting this story for the heck of it — there are only so many episodes remaining, so every little thing is done for a reason.

Beyond Cat, one of the other things we’re hoping for in the final season are some other nods to the past. Let’s hope that a number of characters from the first few seasons will have a chance to be represented, even if they are not there in-person.

If you haven’t heard the news as of yet, the Supergirl season 6 premiere is airing on Tuesday, March 30, where it will temporarily take the place of Superman & Lois on The CW schedule. That show will be on a brief hiatus, and will return with new episodes a little later on down the road.

