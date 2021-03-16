Snowpiercer season 2 episode 9 return date: The finale event!







Want to know the Snowpiercer season 2 episode 9 return date on TNT, or some other details as to what could be coming? There are a few different important things to get into here!

Before we go any further, though, we gotta be the bearer of bad news: There is no new episode of the series airing next week. Instead, the network is keeping you waiting until Monday, March 29, which is when the epic, two-part finale is going to air. Clearly, this is their way of trying to make it up to you over the hiatus.

To build up the hype a little bit more for this finale, the network said the following in a press release earlier today:

Throughout the season, viewers have seen an entirely new power struggle emerge, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Will Mr. Wilford make it through the season? That is a good question to ask, especially given how much Sean Bean dies in the majority of his TV and film roles.

At least while you check this episode out, you can do confident in the long-term future. Snowpiercer has already been renewed for a season 3, so you don’t have to worry about an unresolved cliffhanger or anything of the world. TNT clearly thinks of this as a flagship show, and there is still a large audience out there for it that it hasn’t even discovered yet. Maybe it can figure that out more over the extended hiatus.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Snowpiercer season 2 episode 9?

How do you think that this season is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: TNT.)

