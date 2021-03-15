All Rise season 2 episode 11 return date hopes on CBS







Following tonight’s all-new episode “Georgia,” are you curious to get the All Rise season 2 episode 11 return date at CBS? Or, at the very least, do you want to get a greater sense of it? Have no fear — we’ll be taking a good look at all of that within this piece!

The first thing that we should do is spell out all of the bad news. We know that we just got All Rise back on the air and now, we have to see it go away again. There is no new episode next week due to the NCAA Tournament, and beyond that we’re also going to see the show off the air the week after. Once again, college basketball is rearing its head. There is no official return date for the legal drama just yet, but we’d project that at some time in early or mid-April, you’ll have a chance to see more stories play out.

Because we are so far away still, it’s going to be a little while until some other details are shared. A promo won’t probably be out there until a week before the next episode airs, and we could get at least a synopsis at some point before that. It makes sense for CBS to hand out some details before too long; that way, it allows viewers to be a little more aware of what the future holds. The more that they can promote this show, the better off it’ll be!

We do believe that we’ll have more of a consistent run of episodes as we near the finale. It behooves both the network and the producers to have more of an uninterrupted run to the finish line, since it will allow the story to gain momentum and give it one final push for a season 3 renewal. For now, we’d say that the future for All Rise is very much up in the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All Rise

What do you most want to see when it comes to All Rise season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you check that out, be sure to then also stick around — there are some other updates coming all about the show and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







