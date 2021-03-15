The Voice sneak peek: Anna Grace gets four turns with ‘My Future’ audition







There’s another episode of The Voice airing tonight on NBC, and in this piece, we’re diving into Anna Grace’s blind audition!

So what is Anna bringing to the table? First and foremost, we’d argue vocal dynamics. Her performance of “My Future” is one that will be remembered for a while, not just for its power but the unique tone she brings to the song. Doing a Billie Eilish song is also a pretty smart way to be current, which is something that you don’t always get with The Voice contestants.

The real mystery that we have with Anna is precisely who she is going to pick. Does Nick Jonas have the inside track? He has at least the funniest pitch, as he showcases some memes mocking some of the other judges. We do actually think he’s the most-natural fit for her, mostly in terms of being a cross-genre pop vocalist who seems to include vibe and atmosphere into what they do. It’s hard to argue against Kelly Clarkson, either, just in terms of her track record and her vocal chops.

Is Blake Shelton the only coach on the outside looking in? This is where things get interesting for Anna. If she chooses to work with Blake, she may be the beneficiary of his enormous audience; however, the flip of this is that it’s hard to get to the live shows as anon-country artist on his team. We’d go with one of the other, safer options — either way, you’re going to be eligible for a steal. Getting a four-chair turn is a great way to kick-start your time on The Voice. It shows that you’re a forced to be reckoned with, and that the coaches could be willing to fight for a good while over you.

