Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? New March episode teases







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? There’s no denying that the schedule as of late has been scattershot. You get a new installment one week, only to then see a hiatus the next.

Alas, we are back at a point now where there is yet another hiatus we are all stuck dealing with. This time around, it’s due to The Bachelor finale running as a three-hour event when you throw in the After the Final Rose special. This may feel like a lot (it is), but this is something that the franchise does the vast majority of the time. This is a way for them to ensure that they can get big ratings at the end of the season, and there may be curiosity than ever for some viewers to watch due to headlines away from the show.

In the end, though, this article is about The Good Doctor more than The Bachelor, and there is a LOT of drama ahead when the show returns on March 22. At the end of this past-episode, we learned that Lea was pregnant. This is news that totally blindsided she and Shaun both, and moving forward, they are going to have to navigate that alongside the typical stresses of the hospital.

Below, you can see details about next week’s “Teeny Blue Eyes,” plus also the just-released synopsis for “Spilled Milk” (airing on March 29).

Season 4 episode 12, “Teeny Blue Eyes” – When a renowned surgeon comes to St. Bonaventure for treatment, the team’s enthusiasm is quickly overshadowed by the doctor’s behavior. After studying his case, Dr. Shaun Murphy sees a pattern he recognizes. Meanwhile, Shaun and Lea are forced to make a life-changing decision that will alter the course of their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Season 4 episode 13, “Spilled Milk” – Claire is blindsided when her absentee father shows up at her door. Meanwhile, Shaun feels disconnected from Lea, causing tension in their relationship on an all-new episode of “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

