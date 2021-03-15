Is All American new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 9 hopes







Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you come into this article with big questions on that subject, rest assured — we’ve got you covered.

Of course, we wish that we could conjure up a new episode for you tonight when unfortunately, there is no good news to report. We’re going to be stuck waiting instead until Monday, April 12 to see what is next for the football drama, and it seems like a lot of it is going to be based around the crash that happened on this past episode. How about that as a cliffhanger?

Why do the writers gotta continue to cause us so much pain? It’s a perfectly legitimate question — we waited so much long to get insight on Spencer and Olivia and this is how you follow it up? We’re going to be wondering how these characters react to the set of circumstances before them, and also what sort of stories come on the other side of all of this. Some may be relationship-based, while others have consequences that are hard to see coming at this point.

As for why we’re waiting for so long, one of the reasons is to ensure that production stays ahead of the game — it takes a long to perfect new episodes during this particular climate. Also, The CW wants to air their episodes in big batches. It’s more valuable for them to do this than the alternative, which is airing an episode, not airing one, and them frustrating people. When the show comes back, we imagine that you’ll get at least a few installments in a row.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you want to see when it comes to All American season 3 moving forward?

How do you think everything after the crash is going to play out? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







