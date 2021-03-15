Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? More on season 4 episode 9







Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re going to be handing down an answer to that question — plus take a look ahead.

Alas, at the moment we come bearing some most unfortunate news: There is nothing more happening on the air tonight. As a matter of fact, we’re going to see the show off the air for a long time still — think in terms of when we get around to Monday, April 19. Because we are still so far away from the next new episode airing, we’re not at a point where there is this wide array of details out there at the moment. Clearly, the powers-that-be over at Fox have decided that we’re all going to be stuck waiting for a very long time to see what is going to be coming up next.

The one resource that we have at the moment is the promo below, and it least it does make a couple of things clear. Take, for starters, the possibility that Maddie and Chimney are going to be welcoming their baby! That’s something that we’ve all been looking forward to see for a long time, as it gives the two of them a chance to explore a whole new phase of their lives.

To go along with this personal story, of course 9-1-1 isn’t going to shy away from giving you more dramatic rescues! These have long been the bread and butter of this story, and we don’t see all that much evidence that this is going to be changing in the near future. There’s going to be a good sense of non-stop action, though make no mistake that these firefighters and first responders will continue to be burdened by what’s going on in their personal lives.

Our hope is that by the time season 4 returns, we will have official word on a season 5. After all, doesn’t that feel like a done deal right now? We like to think so.

What do you want to see on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 9?

Are you sad that the show is not new tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick

