Snowfall season 4 episode 5 spoilers: Prepare for a huge Leon episode







Snowfall season 4 episode 5 is poised to arrive on FX in a matter of days — and all signs point to the story evolving once more.

In a new post on Twitter, actor Isaiah John previewed the future of Leon by noting that this upcoming episode is “a new start on Leon’s journey” — something that intrigues us already. So far through the fourth season, we’ve seen him at odds with Franklin and desperate to find a way to navigate through the streets. What’s one of his big problems? That’s rather simple: Dealing with a lack of resources, and putting himself in a position he may struggle to get out of.

So what are we the most worried about for Leon? It’s the fact that both Skully and Manboy may now have a common enemy in him. After what happened with the shooting, there could be a target on his back … and also a target on Franklin’s. This whole situation may cause Leon to think more about the consequences of his actions, and it could be a tipping point for him on a personal level.

Or, at the very least, all of this may be what leads Leon to realize that he needs to work with Franklin once more — but will the feeling be mutual? That is one of the things that we’re left to wonder here since Franklin may realize that in order to move forward, he may have to cut one of the most important people in his life.

For those out there who love the bond between Franklin and Leon, this could prove to be the most important episode of the show by a mile.

