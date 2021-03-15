Bloodlands renewed for season 2 one day after finale







Following the epic conclusion to season 1, the folks over at BBC One have made it clear: There will be more Bloodlands coming soon.

Are we surprised about this news? Hardly. The Northern Ireland-set crime drama generated some fantastic ratings for the network, and it does feel like there is so much more that writer Chris Brandon can bring to this world.

In a statement, here is some of what Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, had to say on the subject:

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the audience response to Bloodlands and are thrilled to announce that the series is returning. Chris’ scripts shine a light on to tensions in Northern Ireland, both historic and present day, and it’s a testament to his skills as a dramatist, to a virtuoso performance from Jimmy Nesbitt and the care taken by all at HTM Television, that the series has been so beloved by audiences in Northern Ireland and throughout the UK.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Jed Mercurio (also known for Line of Duty) added the following:

“Everyone at HTM Television is thrilled our debut production has been recommissioned. It’s a tribute to the quality of Chris Brandon’s writing, the hard work of our crew and the brilliant performance of our cast led by James Nesbitt. We’re grateful for the outstanding support we’ve received from the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen and can’t wait to reward Bloodlands fans with another twisty case for Brannick and co.”

So when can you expect a Bloodlands season 2 to arrive? Odds are, you are going to be waiting a long time to see it — think in terms of next year, at the earliest. Because these are shorter seasons, maybe it will take less time in order to shoot. At the same time, though, this is not a story that can be rushed along; you don’t want that to be the case with quality like this.

