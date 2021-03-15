The Bachelor: After the Final Rose spoilers: Rachael, Matt James reunite







Tonight’s The Bachelor finale is going to be followed by the After the Final Rose event, and it’s going to be very-much emotional. What’s one of the biggest issues? What’s happening next with Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell.

While it hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, all signs point to Rachael being the recipient of Matt’s final rose at the end of the season. He likely left the show thinking that he and Rachael would have some sort of long-term future together, but that may have gone into a spiral after some of her offensive past surfaced. That includes photos from a racist plantation party.

If Matt did pick Rachael, there is no guarantee that the two are now over — if they are together, they have a lot that they need to work out. The promo below shows Rachael acknowledging to host Emmanuel Acho that she hurt him, though the specifics of said hurt are not entirely clear. We fully expect her to apologize for her past, but as we’ve said a few few times already, her actions moving forward are going to be more important than her words.

The other main talking point tonight is going to be the presence of Acho as host but from what we can see of him below, he seems more than capable of taking on this job. It’s already been reported that Chris Harrison will not appear on the next season of The Bachelorette; Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will take on the gig instead.

Tonight is the jaw-dropping 😱 Season Finale Event of #TheBachelor at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/DBCoWNYbgP — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 15, 2021

