The Bachelor finale spoilers: Matt James, Michelle Young’s final date







The Bachelor finale is right around the corner! The last episode of the season airs Monday night, and it goes without saying that Matt James has some big decisions to make. Will he choose to be with Rachael Kirkconnell or Michelle Young? We have our fears he picks Rachael based on the magnitude of some recent controversies, but we’ll see how the rest of the process plays out.

With that in mind, we do at least have a sneak peek in order to tide you over.

As is often the case with most finales, you are going to see tomorrow night one final chance for Matt to spend time with his final two. For him and Michelle, they have a chance to repel down to a romantic spot together! There’s nothing about this date that feels earth-shattering or new, but you are reminded one more time of some of the chemistry that the two have with each other. The best thing about their relationship is how natural it feels — it doesn’t feel like there’s a lot of drama here. Michelle comes across as a caring person with a great job and a real sense of what she wants.

So is there anything really holding these two back? If so, it’s as simple as the fact that Matt may have stronger feelings for Michelle. It’s not the easiest pill to swallow if you’re Michelle (or a Michelle fan), but that could end up being the case.

