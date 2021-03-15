Charmed season 3 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Witch Way Out’







Charmed season 3 episode 7 will be coming your way without too much of a wait next week — and, of course, there will be some drama throughout. Isn’t that just what this show does? There is a lot that the writers will be accomplishing here — there’s a specific mission that the Charmed Ones will be taking on with the Tomb of Chaos, but that is far from the only priority that they have! Through this episode, you’ll get a mixture of what’s going on with them in the supernatural world … and then also their careers at the same time.

Below, we’ve got the full Charmed season 3 episode 7 synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming:

REMEMBER THE TIME – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) take on the Tomb of Chaos while navigating ever greater challenges in their professional lives. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Carolyn Townsend (#307). Original airdate 3/21/2021.

This is an episode that we don’t necessarily see tying up all loose ends but in all honesty, that’s okay. We think it’s more about establishing what these characters are up against with the Tomb of Chaos. Our hope is that when the dust settles, we’ll learn a little bit more about the threats that lie and also if there’s a way the Charmed Ones can settle in more in their personal lives.

Also, we hope that there are viewers out there who do find a way to check out more episodes of Charmed after the fact. We know that the series has been renewed for another season already, but we do still hope that the ratings get better so we can have a better sense of long-term confidence.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Charmed right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Charmed season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







