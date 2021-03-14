Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? Season 7 episode 11 details







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? For everyone interested in getting an answer to that question, have no fear! We’ll talk about that within, plus also spotlight more of what the future holds.

For now, though, we remain in the position of “bearer of bad news.” After all, there is no new installment on the network tonight, and there is a pretty simple reason for it, as well: Go ahead and blame the Grammys. The annual awards show is taking the place of all of CBS’ programming, and we’re all going to be waiting until Sunday, March 28 to see more of what’s next.

Just in case you are the impatient type (understandably, of course), have no fear — we’ve got a few more details for what lies ahead! The title for the show’s first episode back is “Stashed,” and per the official synopsis, we’re in a spot here where Sebastian is in a great deal of danger. Just take a look below to get a greater sense of it:

“Stashed” – Sebastian’s life is in danger when a criminal he put behind bars escapes police custody. Also, Carter is tasked with keeping Sebastian in protective custody and Carter and Hannah’s flirtation is fun gossip fodder for Tammy and Sebastian, on “NCIS: NEW ORLEANS,” Sunday, March 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

With this being the final season, we tend to think episodes like this are all the more important. What do they accomplish? For starters, they can attach more weight to a story like this, and maybe with that, give us an even better sense of what the future for the Sebastian character could be — maybe it could set the stage for some decisions he makes down the road.

As for Carter and Hannah, if nothing else, isn’t it going to cause some conversation among others in the team? We’re always happy for anything that Sebastian and Tammy can bond over.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans right now

What do you want to see on NCIS: New Orleans moving forward?

Do you wish that there was a new episode tonight instead of the Grammys? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







