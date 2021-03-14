Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Season 13 talk







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We’ve got a couple of things to get into with this piece … and that includes answering that question.

So what is the verdict at the moment? We wish it was good news, but all we can say for now is this: There is no new episode on the air. The reasoning for that has to do with the presence of the Grammys, which are dominating the entirety of the network schedule over the next few hours.

So where do things get a little bit strange? That really comes down to the fact that we still don’t have details for the next new NCIS LA episode slated to air on March 28, though we have them for some other Sunday-night shows like The Equalizer and NCIS: New Orleans. Hopefully, that changes over the course of the next week and if it does, we’ll of course share with all of you as soon as humanly possible.

For a moment, though, we want to focus in on another big question: What are the chances of an NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 renewal? Is that something that we can realistically hope for? The show is currently averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 5.6 million live viewers. While these numbers are not outstanding, it’s down less than 15% in both measurements from season 11. In an era where so many people are dumping network TV in favor of streaming services and the like, this is a decline most networks will be comfortable with. Plus, with NCIS: New Orleans ending this season, we don’t foresee the network wanting to take out another arm of the franchise right now.

We may not hear about a season 13 renewal for a while, but we nonetheless still feel like one is coming.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates on NCIS: Los Angeles right away

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 moving forward?

Are you bummed that there is no season 13? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to also keep coming back for some additional news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







