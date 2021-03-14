Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? New episode 5 spoilers







Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We’re going to answer that question in this article, but also look more towards episode 5.

Of course, we have to kick things off by being the bearer of bad news: There is no new episode on the network tonight. What gives with that? Well, it has everything to do with the presence of the Grammy Awards! The awards-show is going to be dominating the entire CBS schedule tonight, so all of their programs are off the air.

You’ll have a chance to see Queen Latifah and the rest of the cast back on the air come Sunday, March 28 with an installment entitled “The Milk Run.” Do you want some more insight as to what lies ahead in this? Then we suggest that you check out The Equalizer episode 5 synopsis below:

“The Milk Run” – Doing a favor for CIA Director Suri Nance (Laila Robins) goes awry for McCall when she tries to locate a missing British mathematician and finds herself embroiled in an international fight for a revolutionary financial technology, on THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The presence of Robins here is a part of what makes us excited — she’s coming off of a run as Katarina Rostova on The Blacklist, but this time around she’s playing a character with more of an official title. We’ll see what happens with her and Robyn over the course of this episode.

There’s a lot to look forward to in this episode for sure, but also after the fact. If you didn’t hear the news over this past week, there is a season 2 coming! It’s too early to tell as to what that show will look like, but there are reasons aplenty for excited.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Equalizer right now

What are you excited to see on The Equalizer episode 5 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other news on the show that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







