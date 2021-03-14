Grammys 2021: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show







The 2021 Grammys are set to air tonight on CBS — do you want to prepare yourself in advance with a red carpet live stream?

It goes without saying that there’s still going to be a lot of attention surrounding music’s biggest night later, even if this awards show is different than almost any other we’ve seen. While it does seem as though vaccines are starting to make life a little bit easier, we’re far from being out of the woods at the moment. These socially-distanced award shows are the best little break that you’re going to get in times like these.

We know that there will be an awards show airing in primetime, but what about the red carpet pre-show? Is that something that’s going to be going down? Luckily, we’re pleased to say that it is! We also have a way for you to check out some of the coverage in advance. If you look below, you can see a full live stream for some of the festivities tonight (via People and Entertainment Weekly), and that includes getting to see some of the stars, some fashion, and some interviews in advance. It’s obviously going to look and feel very-much different from every other red-carpet show we’ve seen over the years but that’s okay. It’s a trend that could even continue once the world starts to feel more normal.

The Grammy show tonight will be hosted by Trevor Noah and, in addition to some great music, we have a feeling that you’ll get a few moments to laugh here and there, as well. We certainly know that people out there need this opportunity during trying times. Some of the performers tonight include Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.

