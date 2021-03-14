Men in Kilts episode 5: Graham McTavish, Sam Heughan, & Mother Nature







As we prepare for Men in Kilts episode 5 on Starz next week, we are going to see something different yet again — how can you be shocked? Every single episode is a celebration of something different when it comes to Scotland.

This time around, the name of the game is the land itself. We’ve seen a lot now about the food, the sports, and the people — with that, it feels like high time to change things up once more. Based on the new promo that we’ve seen for episode 5, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are getting out in nature, bike-riding, hiking, and doing some other activities that are going to trigger Graham’s fear of heights. There is clearly quite a bit of fun stuff coming, or at least fun stuff for us. We’re not so sure how Graham is going to feel about all of it.

We’ve made it now to a point in Men in Kilts’ run where we have a good sense of what the show is — the rhythm has been clearly established! We know that this is a series that will be bringing us a great deal of fun, and to go along with that quite a bit when it comes to education. It’s ironic that a TV show may make you want to go outside, but that could be the goal of episode 5.

Not everyone may have the money or resources to go to Scotland; not only that, but travel is difficult given the global health crisis at the moment. This show at least gives you a chance to live vicariously through Sam and Graham. Beyond just that, it’s possible that this episode will inspire you to at least go out and enjoy some of the surroundings in your own neighborhood! Often, there is so much natural beauty within your own backyard … or at least close to it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Men in Kilts right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Men in Kilts episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news all about the series. (Photo:

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







