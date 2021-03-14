Is Ian McShane leaving American Gods? Is Mr. Wednesday dead?







Is Ian McShane leaving American Gods after three seasons as Mr. Wednesday? Is the character really dead? If you come out of this weekend’s penultimate season 3 episode with these questions, that makes a whole lot of sense.

After all, how can you not draw that conclusion based on what we just saw? In the trippy final minutes of the episode, you saw Laura Moon fling the spear in his direction, only for it to go straight through him. She seemingly achieved what she has been determined to do for quite some time, and that is destroy the man who altered everything for Shadow.

Judging from the promo for the finale alone, it may be very-much easy to argue that Wednesday is gone for good. We have what seems to be a memorial of sorts, and his death may have also caused an awakening for Shadow himself. This could be the time where he determines fully who he wants to be, in addition to how he wants to go about doing it. We’ve certainly seen shows do these big, “catalyst” moments close to the end of the season.

For the time being, though, we still cannot say with 100% certainly that McShane is done with the show. This is a series about Gods, after all, so it’s foolish to just assume that this is the end of the Wednesday character. It’s also still feasible that he could appear in other ways even if his physical form is in fact gone. This show has a knack for being creative, but if this truly is the end, kudos to McShane on a great run. Wednesday was such a memorable character, and he only added to what has been a fantastic run on TV by bringing him into this world.

