American Gods season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Mourning the fallen







Next week on American Gods season 3 episode 10, prepare yourselves for all sorts of emotions. This is, after all, the big finale — and it could also end up being the final episode of the series! It is important to remember that as of right now, the show has not been renewed for additional episodes.

Entering this episode, you have to prepare yourself for a fairly uneasy tone, and for just about anything to happen at any given moment. There’s a chance of further bloodshed, a high possibility of tears, and for Shadow Moon, a chance for his entire life to change forever. The character we’ve seen in Lakeside for a big chunk of this season is not going to be who emerges on the other side.

If you do want to get some more evidence of this very thing, we highly suggest that you check out the full American Gods season 3 episode 10 synopsis:

Teetering on the edge of war and peace, the gods gather to mourn a loss; Bilquis’ divine journey brings her to an unexpected revelation; Shadow finally embraces destiny.

So will there be a big cliffhanger at the end of all this? Much of that depends on how brave the writers are. We don’t think that there’s any way for all loose ends to be tied up, so we wouldn’t even try that. Instead, the goal here should just be establishing an emotional crescendo that feels right for the journey that we’ve been on this season. Things have moved fairly slowly here and there this season, so it’d be too jarring for there to be a complete turn in the final episode. Let’s all just be patient and eagerly await whatever results lie ahead.

What do you want to see on the American Gods season 3 finale?

How do you think this story will end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to also stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

