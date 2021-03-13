Power Book II: Ghost season 2: Should Tommy Egan return?







Is there a chance that you could see Tommy Egan at all over the course of Power Book II: Ghost season 2? It is absolutely something we’re thinking about.

For the time being, though, it’s also something that is hard to justify. The last we saw Joseph Sikora on Book II, it was him telling Tariq that the two are probably never going to see each other again. To go from that to the two spending a lot of time together once more is a pretty hard sell, and we can’t think that it’s going to be altogether-easy for the writers to pull off.

The only way we could envision Tommy returning at this point is if Tasha does, and of course he comes back to try to kill her. Judging by Naturi Naughton booking a new ABC pilot, we don’t think she will be a major part of the second season; also, doing this story would just be the writers rinse-and-repeating what they just did at the end of season 1. We get that Tommy is a popular character — he’s one of our favorites too. We just want him to have a specific purpose in the event that he does come back!

The final reason why we may not be seeing Tommy is the most important: Sikora is already filming Power Book IV: Force. Given that this show is filming roughly the same time as Power Book II: Ghost, it’s pretty hard to envision one story jumping over to the other. Is it possible that the worlds could cross over eventually? Sure, but we don’t think anyone is going to want to do that right away — when Tommy said he’d probably never see Tariq again, he meant it. There’s no reason to walk back on that so soon.

