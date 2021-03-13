The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12 promo: Shaun talks fatherhood







We know that The Good Doctor season 4 episode 12 is more than a week away from airing at this point, but it’s hard not to be excited. This episode entitled “Teeny Blue Eyes,” is going to be one of the most important of the show’s entire run.

For some reasons why, you don’t have to look any further than the promo below! In this, you can see the aftereffects of Lea’s big pregnancy reveal as she and Shaun discuss what their next steps are. Dr. Glassman makes it clear to Shaun how much responsibility comes with being a father, and he seems more than ready to take it on. Yet, there are a lot of different things that he and Lea both have to think about and discuss here — there can be joy and also fear, given that this is not something that either one of them was expecting at this point. Lea could turn to Claire for some advice; it’s important that she has some people other than Shaun to talk to about this.

If Shaun and Lea decide to bring this baby into the world, do they make a larger commitment? We could see a wedding between the two happening at some point, and it would mark another significant milestone on a season full of them.

Because this promo only offers up some little pieces of what’s coming, we’re not going to be so naive as to make any huge assumptions. We just hope that there are some opportunities to learn more about Shaun and Lea’s future — and to of course get emotional, given that this is what The Good Doctor loves to do to us the vast majority of the time.

