When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4 video: Elizabeth & the Canfields







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4 is poised to arrive on Hallmark Channel this weekend, and it goes without saying there’s a lot to be excited about here!

We know that we’ve spent a great deal of time as of late focusing on a few storylines this season, in particular the Nathan – Elizabeth – Lucas love triangle. With that in mind, let’s turn the page a little bit for this “Welcome to Hope Valley” preview. There’s almost certainly going to be time to discuss romance further!

The primary focus of the sneak peek below is on Angela and the Canfield family, who are all new additions to the Hope Valley community. You have a beautiful pianist worth listening to in Angela, and there are also so many other interesting qualities about this group we’ll get to know over time.

There are few things as constant in life as change, and When Calls the Heart is going to do its best to capture that beautiful paradox over the course of this episode. Elizabeth is used to people coming and going in Hope Valley at this point, but there is still something joyful about getting to meet new faces for the first time. She can understand more of the family’s history, and how she can best help the kids as a teacher. She may be able to meet some new friends, which is always welcome!

For those of you who are interested more in the love triangle, rest assured that this episode has something for you, as well. Just remember that Elizabeth is going to learn about a surprising connection that Nathan and Jack share, and it goes beyond just being a Mountie.

