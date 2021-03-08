When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4 promo: Did Nathan know Jack?







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4 won’t be airing until Sunday, but the producers have given you a lot to think about.

For some more evidence of this, why not check out the latest promo below? Within “Welcome to Hope Valley,” Elizabeth is going to find out information about Nathan that she wasn’t aware of before — he was there three years ago at Jack Thornton’s last assignment. Did the two men know each other? This is obviously important to Elizabeth for a number of different reasons, and it’s something that she point-blank asks him about.

Do we think that Nathan knew him? It’s a complicated question, and a good bit of it could depend heavily on the definition of “know.” We think personally that the two may have been aware of each other, but that doesn’t mean that they were good friends or anything. It’s hard to really get behind the idea of Nathan having some sort of deep, dark secret that he has been holding onto for a long period of time. There’s probably a different explanation that can be offered here, and that’s something that we’re certain we will be hearing about.

As for what all of this could mean for Elizabeth’s romantic future, we’re not ready to read too much into that right now. This is just one of many thinks that are on the character’s mind, and there are so many different things that she needs to take into account.

Of course, there is also more coming on episode 4 beyond just the love triangle — think in terms of new arrivals to the town! The Canfields coming in allow for Elizabeth to face some new obstacles and challenges — luckily, we do think that she’s up for pretty much anything that lies before her.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4?

