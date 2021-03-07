When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4 spoilers: Nathan’s self-doubt







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 4 seems designed to create a wide array of emotional reactions from start to finish. Just from the title alone in “Welcome to Hope Valley,” you can get a sense that there will be some welcoming, positive directions that the story takes.

Yet, there is also going to be some sadness in here — Nathan may not be in a good place, and we imagine that he’ll be spending a good chunk of this episode wrestling with a certain degree of regret. We’ll see where things go from start to finish here — we don’t anticipate him being down in the dumps forever given that this is a show designed to put a smile on your face.

STUDIO CITY,CA – February 3, 2021 – Newcomers arrive in the “Welcome to Hope Valley” episode of “When Calls the Heart” premiering Sunday, March 14 (9 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. The inquiry begins and Nathan (Kevin McGarry, “Schitt’s Creek”) starts to question his own actions. Meanwhile, the Canfields, a new family in town, buy Gowen’s (Martin Cummins, “Riverdale”) cabin and Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “Army Wives”) welcomes them. Lee’s (Kavan Smith, “Love On the Menu”) sister and niece come to Hope Valley.

Odds are, you’ve heard a little bit about the Canfields already — they bring their own unique stories to Hope Valley, and we’re excited to see them fit in with the larger ensemble. Because this is a 12-episode season, we’re at a point where there is a lot of time left to explore all sorts of different avenues. For us, that’s exciting and then some. When Calls the Heart is best when it can untether itself to one individual plot and explore all sorts of character arcs.

