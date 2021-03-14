Shameless season 11 episode 9 spoilers: Is this Frank’s last heist?







As we prepare for Shameless season 11 episode 9, it’s going to feel even more clear that we’re nearing the end of the road. This is the final season, after all, and characters are having to learn more of what they want their future to be. That can exist in a lot of different forms, whether it be living situations, jobs, or of course family. Everyone has a lot to think about, and of course that includes Frank in the light of his alcoholic dementia diagnosis.

Within next week’s “Survivors,” one of the central narratives for William H. Macy’s character is going to be seeing how he deals with what could feel like a ticking clock. He may know at this point that his memory is fading and he only has so many opportunities to embrace the present. Of course, everyone’s definition of “living in the moment” is a little bit crazy — for Frank, it may just be getting a chance to stir up some trouble.

Below, the full Shameless season 11 episode 9 synopsis offers up some more insight on what you can expect to see:

Frank wants to pull one last heist with the old gang. Debbie struggles with the idea of change and blames Lip, while Lip and Brad find out the new owners of BornFree are in the mob. Mickey and Ian learn a surprising truth about Terry’s past, and Liam tries to find a new place to live. Veronica reluctantly helps her mom move to Louisville, while Kevin is forced to watch Gemma and Amy while running the Alibi all on his own. Carl is put on the eviction unit and reunited with an old partner.

The Liam story is probably one of the saddest, mostly because very few people thought of him in the whole selling-the-house story. He’s grown up in complete and utter chaos, so is there really any hope at all that he’s well-adjusted in the future.

