Last Man Standing season 9 episode 13 spoilers: Kristin in charge…







Last Man Standing season 9 episode 13 is one you can expect to air on March 25, and there are a number of intriguing things about it. Take, for example, a chance to inch a little bit closer to the show’s ultimate endgame.

One of the things that this final season is about is assessing the future of Outdoor Man whenever Mike Baxter returns. He’s at a point where he needs to consider more of his future, and this episode for Kristin could be invaluable. She’ll have a chance to take the full reigns of the business, so is she up for the task? Can she handle some of the assorted problems that Mike has to deal with on a daily basis?

If you do want to get some more insight on what the future holds, we suggest that you check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 13 synopsis:

While Mike is away, Kristin learns what it takes to be in charge at Outdoor Man. Meanwhile, Vanessa and Kyle debate how to upgrade the backyard play area and Ryan teaches Mandy how to play chess, but he may be the one getting schooled in the all-new “Your Move” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 25 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-914) (TV-PG L)

The title for this episode is obviously a reference to the Ryan – Mandy story, and that should be the comic relief and the one-shot that balances out everything with Kristin. One of the other questions we’ve got about this episode is just how much of Tim Allen we’ll even be seeing; if Mike is away, will the show focus on him? It’s something to think about, but given his status as the series headliner, we’re sure that he will make his presence felt in some shape or form.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing right now

What do you think is coming on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other news and updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







