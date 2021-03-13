American Idol video: Colin Jamieson auditions to Billie Eilish







Is Colin Jamieson going to be a contender to make it far on American Idol season 19? He put his all into his audition, and you can see some of that below!

So what do we know about Colin already? He’s willing to take a chance with a bold cover — think in terms of “Six Feet Under” by Billie Eilish. He has a real sense of musicality, and he’s also pretty self-aware — he recognized that his performance wasn’t perfect, especially when it comes to the falsetto. He does have a sense of confidence about him, and you can tell that he’s performed quite a few times before ever getting in front of the judges. (It makes sense, given his job listing.)

If there is one thing that Colin needs to work on the most here, it’s a sense of breath control. That’s a hard thing to do when you’re a singer! You have to almost make it sound like you’re never breathing, even though some of the notes you’re hitting can take almost all of the wind out of you. The good thing is that he seems like the sort of guy who will work hard on his craft between here and Hollywood Week.

That’s the interesting thing about how this sneak peek concludes, as the producers aren’t even trying to milk a whole lot of drama out of this! They make it abundantly clear that Colin is going through, so you don’t have to worry about that between now and tomorrow night.

What do you think about Colin Jamieson’s audition on American Idol 19?

