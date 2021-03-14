Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 13?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re a little ways removed from the last episode, so it makes sense to be a little anxious.

Unfortunately, we don’t come bearing a whole lot in the way of good news right now. After all, the series is still off the air, and is going to be for a little while still. The next episode is hosted by Maya Rudolph, and is currently set to air on Saturday (go figure), March 27. That’s two more weeks, and there is a lot that can happen between now and then for the show to skewer.

As of right now, we’re still so far out from this episode airing that it’s hard to even pin down just what this episode will have as a focus! It feels like a sure thing that Rudolph will offer up a Kamala Harris parody at some point, but other than that it’s a blank slate. In the old days, we would go into this assuming that we’d see a whole host of cameos at just about every direction — it’s always fun to celebrate alumni by bringing in some old friends! It’s just a little bit harder in this present day and age, mostly because of virus protocols and people being understandably less interested in traveling.

Our hope ultimately is that by the end of the season, we’ll be at a place where SNL can start to look more like the show it once was — but admittedly, we could all be waiting until we get around to this fall before everything is fully close to normal. For now, we’re just grateful that the comedy train keeps on chugging, even though it’s a bummer to have to wait for so long for whatever is coming up next.

What do you want to see in the Maya Rudolph episode of Saturday Night Live?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you check that out, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

