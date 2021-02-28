Saturday Night Live return date: Maya Rudolph to host







Curious to learn the Saturday Night Live return date at NBC, or to get a better sense of what could be coming? Have no fear, as in this piece we come bearing updates on all of this!

Let’s kick things off here with the following: There is no new episode of the series airing next week, or the week after for that matter. As a matter of fact, we will be waiting until Saturday, March 27 to see the sketch series back on the air. Think of this as a consequence to the fact that there were five consecutive shows on the air over the past month-plus; sooner or later, another hiatus was going to be thrown out there; it was inevitable.

Here’s the great news: When the show does come back on the air, Maya Rudolph is going to host! This means that we’re going to have a chance in order to see, more than likely, her impersonation of Kamala Harris among other things. Given that she’s appeared so much on the series over the past year, there is going to be such a build-in rapport between her and the other cast members. We’re always going to be happy anytime that we see an alumni come back for this position — there’s such an established well of material they can dive into! In our mind, the best SNL hosts are the ones who can alternate between bringing back some of their great old characters and then also bringing something new and exciting to the table.

As for the musical guest, you will be seeing Jack Harlow take the stage. We’ll see what he has to offer, though there’s no denying that for comedy fans, the appearance of Maya will be taking center stage here.

