American Gods season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The price Shadow pays







This weekend American Gods season 3 episode 9 is set to air on Starz, and we don’t think we have to tell you how important it is. This is the penultimate episode of the season! Once we’re on the other side of it, the only thing that we’ve got left to do is brace ourselves for what will (hopefully) be an epic/dramatic finale like no other.

So what should you be prepared for? When it comes to Shadow Moon, he is absolutely at a tipping point. He’s fought so hard for most of this season to find some element of peace for himself at Lakeside. Yet, we’ve known almost every step of the way that there is a chance this could fall apart. We’ve prepared ourselves for that to happen … and it seems like it’s just about here. This is the episode that could show who Shadow becomes — or almost who he’s meant to be if you believe in such things.

Below, we’ve got the full American Gods season 3 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what’s to come:

Shadow has to decide the price he’s willing to pay for his idyllic Lakeside life. As Laura and her new ally close in on her target, Wednesday has to persuade Czernobog that it’s time to make peace with their enemies.

The Laura story is also hugely significant tonight given her intentions to kill Wednesday — we’ve seen her go to great lengthy to acquire the perfect murder weapon already. This isn’t one of those situations where she’s acting on a whim anymore; she has a very specific goal and will do what she can in order to achieve it.

Of course, we don’t think that Wednesday goes down without a fight, and that is precisely what could make this installment so explosive.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to American Gods

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Gods season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around; there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







