Better Call Saul season 6: Giancarlo Esposito back at work!







In the case you didn’t know, Better Call Saul season 6 production is underway — and yes, this is a cause for great celebration! The cast and crew are now working to ensure the final batch of episodes are as perfect as possible.

Are we excited for what’s around every turn? Certainly, but we have to be prepared for a lot of secrecy around every turn. This is a set that is notoriously hush-hush, and we have to think that it will be even more so with the series finale coming around the bend.

Because we are in a position where we’ll take every behind-the-scenes tease that we can get, let’s all give a thunderous round of applause to Giancarlo Esposito for posting what he did on social media this week. It’s a reminder that Gus Fring will be very-much involved in the final season, even though the parameters of his role are to be seen.

Yet, we also have to wonder why in the world Esposito deleted his post after the fact — all it happened to be was a small video of Giancarlo talking about being back! We don’t think Gus returning to the show is all that much of a spoiler, since we know from Breaking Bad that Saul and Mike are very much entrenched in his business. We also know that Gus meets his demise at the end of season 4, so there’s hardly a situation here where the end of his story is ambiguous. We know where this is going! We can’t exactly say there is all that much mystery here in any direction.

What do you most want to see on Better Call Saul season 6?

Do you have any bold predictions for how all of this craziness will end? Be sure to let us know now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

