The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams, Kaitlyn Bristowe to host next season







There’s some big news coming out in regards to The Bachelorette — this time around, Chris Harrison won’t be presiding over the show.

In a statement late Friday night, the ABC series confirmed that the longtime host of the franchise will continue to be absent following his unwillingness to immediately condemn controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. The hiatus will begin on Monday for the After the Final Rose special, and this means that the earliest we could see Harrison back is Bachelor in Paradise later this summer. Even with that being said, though, there is no guarantee he will ever return to the franchise. He has not been officially fired, though, and he said in a recent Good Morning America segment that he wants to return to his position.

For the upcoming season premiering later this spring (star TBA), the network and studio Warner Horizon confirmed that two former Bachelorette will take on the responsibility of host:

“Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette … We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

It is interesting that ABC / Warner Horizon calls Kaitlyn and Tayshia “support” rather than hosts, but that may be a reminder that this position is as much counselor as anything else. There really isn’t that much “hosting” that needs to be done on a show like this, save for welcoming the lead at the start of the season and helping with the Rose Ceremony.

