Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: The larger impact of DeLuca’s death







We’re now a good 24 hours away from DeLuca’s death on Grey’s Anatomy season 17, and we’re still not sure how to handle it. Losing the character the way that we did was sudden and devastating, especially when you consider the journey that he took to get to that point. He died a hero, fighting to save the lives of others even beyond his duties as a doctor.

However upset we are over the character’s passing, though, you have to imagine that the sadness will be tenfold within the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, showrunner Krista Vernoff noted that everyone at the hospital is going to be mourning DeLuca heavily, whether it be his sister Carina, his colleagues, and potentially Meredith in the event that she survives:

There’s a profound impact. He had become beloved, and all those doctors had come together in the intervention and really come to care about him. So, there’s a real impact on his sister and on everyone who loved him. The big sort of question mark is Meredith. You know, Meredith is not awake and, while she was with DeLuca on that beach, there’s a question mark as to how it will impact her.

Maybe DeLuca helps to change how some characters perceive their jobs, and maybe he also causes a greater awareness of trafficking and some of what he was fighting to stop. It’s going to be so hard on all of them given that they are still in the midst of a global health crisis; now, they have to deal with the loss of one of their own, and it has nothing to even do with the virus.

What do you think Grey’s Anatomy will look like without DeLuca?

