Grey’s Anatomy season 17 spoilers: Sarah Drew returning for an episode!







We know that there’s been a lot of dark stuff happening on Grey’s Anatomy as of late — maybe the news about Sarah Drew can cheer you up?

According to a new report from Deadline, former series regular Drew will appear in one upcoming episode this season as April Kepner. There is no word as of yet as to the circumstances of her comeback, but it’s not hard to figure how she would factor into the story. She’s presumably still friends with several characters and April and Jackson continue to co-parent off-screen.

We suppose that it’s possible in theory that we could see April at the beach alongside Meredith Grey, but we really don’t need to see something like that. The show’s already augmented the purpose of the beach slightly via Webber and Bailey, and we’d like to keep that more as an in-between with the living and dead. If something bad happened to April, we like to think we’d have heard about it. To us, it makes more sense to see April back around Jackson or some of the other characters at the Grey Sloan. It also would give us an update as to how she’s been holding up amidst the global health crisis.

Eventually, we also hope to see Drew star in another major series; Cruel Summer is her most-notable project since leaving Grey’s Anatomy, but she has also attempted a couple of pilots over the past few years.

Within the Grey’s Anatomy world itself right now, we’re still not over what happened to DeLuca. To read more about why he left, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you think about Sarah Drew returning to Grey’s Anatomy as April?

