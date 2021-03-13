The One season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following the premiere on Netflix today, can you expect The One season 2 to happen? Or, is a cancellation more likely? Within this piece, we’ll do our part to break some of this down.

Let us begin, though, by handing down a slice of unfortunate news: Nothing is altogether certain as of yet. Should you be surprised about that? Probably not, as Netflix isn’t exactly in the business these days of renewing shows for additional episodes early on in their runs. They’re more keen instead to take their time and see how they perform.

While The One does have a built-in audience courtesy of the source material, the same could be said for a lot of their series. That won’t be enough in order to help it. The relationship/DNA-based thriller will need to acquire some new fans along the way, and that is where things start to get a little more challenging. Netflix has SO many shows that it can be hard to stand out from the pack, and it’s going to need a lot of positive word-of-mouth over the next several weeks and months. This is what helped a show like Bridgerton — remember that there weren’t a ton of viewers out there intimately familiar with that source material before the series took off.

Odds are, we’ll hear about a renewal at some point over the next few months — typically by that point, Netflix has enough data to make a decision. They won’t base it on how many people watch the premiere; rather, it’s about who watches the show in its entirety. They want to know that there are going to be viewers around for all future seasons and the best way to ensure that is by taking a look at precisely who they have now.

