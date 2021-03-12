





Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? It’s possible there is some confusion out there on the subject, and we’d love to help with that!

Let’s begin here, though, by sharing the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Why is that, especially when one was previously scheduled? It has everything to do with Oprah Winfrey’s recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When that special aired this past Sunday, it drew some absolutely enormous ratings — so much so that the network decided to repeat it tonight. They can try to get a little more attention out of the special, and they can move their typical Friday-night lineup until after the NCAA Tournament. The next new episode is now scheduled for Friday, March 26.

Want to know a little more about it now? The show is making sure that “For Whom the Bell Tolls” is still the next episode; the synopsis below has more insight:

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This is an episode that should be worth the wait, especially since it seems as though so many big characters all have important storylines. Our heart especially goes out to Baez, who could find herself in a position of being falsely accused. We believe that Danny will have her back, but she’s going to need more help than just that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Blue Bloods right now

What do you want to see on Blue Bloods moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’re certainly going to have more coverage of the season soon, so keep coming back for that. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







