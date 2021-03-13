The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 return date for James Spader, cast







Want to know The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 return date following everything you see tonight? That makes sense, and we’re more than happy to accommodate that request!

Let’s start things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode airing next week on NBC. What gives with that? Well, some of it may have to do with the presence of the NCAA Tournament. Basketball is going to dominate the ratings next week and while we understand these games don’t air on NBC, they still don’t want to program against it. This also gives production a one-week break and a chance to catch their breath a little bit before diving into more episodes later.

Just in case you want a few more details now on what’s ahead when the show does come back, the March 26 installment is entitled “Captain Kidd,” and on the surface it sounds pretty fun! As for whether or not it will resolve any of the larger story threads, that’s where things get a little murky.

Let’s go ahead and share now the official The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 synopsis — it at least paints a pretty interesting picture:

03/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions. TV-14

This sounds like a pretty fun story-of-the-week plot, but will it be enough? That’s the larger question we have, since we guessed entering this episode that we’d get more answers on Liz. That didn’t exactly happen, and now, the waiting game continues.

What do you most want to see on The Blacklist season 8 episode 11?

