Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? About the new schedule change







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we'll do our part to dive into this subject — and while we're at it, also take a look at CBS' schedule.

For the time being, it’s understandable if you’re feeling a little bit confused. Remember that the original plan was for there to be a new episode tonight, but that has since changed. CBS is opting instead to re-air their bombshell Oprah interview featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, thinking that there is a chance here to draw even more viewership out of it. They may be right, but that doesn’t make things any less frustrating for Magnum PI fans. There was a promo that even aired last week hyping up one airing tonight! (If you haven’t seen that promo you can watch it below; just remember that the date is now different.)

Because next week is the NCAA Tournament, you are going to be waiting until Friday, March 26 in order to check out “The Lies We Tell.” For some more information on that, check out the synopsis:

“The Lies We Tell” – When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Also, Rick visits Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), whose health has taken a turn for the worse, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Want some bonus news to go beyond this episode? There’s also an installment coming on Friday, April 2! This is one that features a big story for TC, in addition of course to everything that Thomas is taking on:

“Dark Harvest” – When a Marine Corps vet’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins must find the car, the dog and the car thief who they believe may be an escaped kidnapping victim. Also, when TC is sued by a disgruntled customer, he asks Rick and Jin to help prove that he’s being scammed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully these details make the wait at least somewhat more bearable, even if we are still going to be waiting for a long time.

