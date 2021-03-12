Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? Return-date updates and spoilers







Is MacGyver new tonight on CBS? There is some confusion out there on that subject, so we’re happy to shed some light within.

Unfortunately, we can’t say that the news we’ve got at the moment is altogether good. The Lucas Till series suddenly finds itself on a two-week hiatus, even though the original plan was for something to come on the air tonight. The change is due to the network’s decision to re-air the Oprah special featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — it drew enormous ratings at the time it first came on, hence the decision to give it one more go tonight.

Because of this and the NCAA Tournament airing next week, you’re going to be waiting until Friday, March 26 to see what’s next for MacGyver. If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for the story to come, you can see both that and the promo below:

“C8H7CIO + Nano-Trackers + Resistance + Maldives + Mind Games” – Mac and Riley head overseas together to prevent a governmental collapse and inadvertently inhale new deadly microscopic technology, on MACGYVER, Friday, March 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While this hiatus may be very-much frustrating for a lot of people out there, know that it doesn’t have any larger impact on the show as a whole. This won’t impact the overall episode count for the season; instead, you’re just going to have an extra episode airing later as opposed to one airing tonight. It’s a disappointment given that CBS previously hyped episode 11 on the air tonight, but schedule changes happen all the time in TV — also, we can go ahead and say that this is probably not going to be the last time this happens. You’re better off to prepare for this accordingly. (For those wondering, there is supposedly also an episode set to air in early April.)

