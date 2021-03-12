Big Brother Canada 9 interview: Josh Farnworth on house-flip attempts







Josh Farnworth was, without a doubt, one of the most entertaining players on Big Brother Canada 9. He wasn’t afraid to try and make things happen in the game and, perhaps most importantly, he played with real passion. You could see even after his eviction how much he cherished the experience,

What Josh’s eviction reminds us of, once more, is that in this game, you often lose some of the most entertaining players early. He never could get his footing after some struggles early on, and that’s something that we discuss in this week’s video interview!

This interview begins with a discussion of the circumstances around his eviction, plus also how he was able to be so good of a sport about it immediately after the fact. He also talks through what it was like being on the outside of most alliances and whether he was able to figure out that something like the Sunsetters alliance could exit. We cover a lot of ground in this chat, and we’re grateful that Josh was so open and honest. He’s not someone you often see on the show personality-wise, so he absolutely was a breath of fresh air for the amount of time that he was in the game.

To think, there were some moments here and there throughout the week where it did feel like Josh was close to staying — and had he done that, there’s a chance that he would have been able to make it fairly far with the right people.

Alas, the show does go on, and it did so last night with a new Head of Household being named. You can read a little bit more about that over at the link here.

Were you rooting for Josh Farnworth on Big Brother Canada 9?

