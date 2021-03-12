Big Brother Canada 9 spoilers: Who is the new Head of Household?







Earlier tonight on Big Brother Canada 9, we saw the eviction of Josh Farnworth from the game — so what happens next? Who is the new Head of Household moving forward?

Before we even get to the HoH competition, there was another twist: The Team Twist is officially over! That lasted two weeks but honestly, that feels about right. There are so many great cast members in here that there isn’t a need to throw some sort of crazy twist out into the universe. Also, the Sunsetters are basically their own team at this point — we don’t need to sugarcoat anything in that sense.

Now, let’s go ahead and get to the theme of this Head of Household Competition. The theme here was dreams, which makes sense given that there was a big OLG sponsorship tied to it. Two at a time, the houseguests would be shown an image of a dream scenario — from there, they have to determine whether or not Arisa’s question is true or false. This is basically a Knockout Head of Household Competition where contestants select future contestants to compete.

Oh, and we didn’t learn who actually won HoH on the show itself! Why do they do this to us? We’ll have an update on that soon enough…

Update: The current Head of Household is Victoria! She’s got the power, and now the question is what she will do about it. She may not know the Sunsetters exist, but hopefully, she can at least identify some of the people who are serious threats in the game.

