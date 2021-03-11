Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC, delayed by address?







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We’d understand if there is a little bit of confusion out there on the subject. The return date for the show changed in the past, and going into tonight, there were questions as to whether or not a Joe Biden speech could change it again.

Here’s the good news: You will have a chance to see a new episode (entitled “non-essential”) on the air tonight. The bad news, however, is that you will be waiting an extra 20 minutes. All of ABC’s programming (at least in the East and Central Time Zones) is being pushed back slightly, so A Million Little Things is going to be starting tonight at 10:20. This is just a one-time thing, but remember to check your DVRs accordingly just in case something is a little askew.

Want a few more details now surrounding tonight’s episode? If you haven’t seen the synopsis below as of yet, it serves as a worthy guide:

“non-essential” – As COVID-19 becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Eddie’s back surgery is cancelled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain on the return of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (10:21-11:20 p.m. EST/9:21-10:20 p.m. CST/10:01-11:00 p.m. PST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

To help make up for a long hiatus, we are going to be getting new episodes on an almost-weekly basis for most of the rest of the season. There will, however, be a timeslot change in a few weeks — we’ll have some other updates on the show’s future in due time.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to A Million Little Things right now

What do you want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







